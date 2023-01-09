Video: Celebrate International Choreographers Day with Dance Captain Dance Attack

Click Here for More on Dance Captain Dance Attack

To celebrate International Choreographers Day, join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players.

Click here to learn all about what Dance Capatins do and dance along to these videos and more below!

Sadie, Sadie - Funny Girl

Broadway dance captains Colin Bradbury and Mariah Reshea Reives are teaching Ben choreography from "Sadie, Sadie".

Watch here »

Shipoopi - The Music Man

Watch as Maria Briggs and Ryan Worsing teach choreo from "Shipoopi"!

Watch here »

Dancing Through Life - Wicked

Watch as Ben dances through life with Wicked's Sterling Masters & Nicky Venditti.

Watch here »

Arabian Nights - Aladdin



Ben is off to Agrabah with the Tony-nominated choreography from Aladdin, with the help of Mike Cannon.

Watch here »

Livin' it Up on Top - Hadestown

Ben is livin' it up on top with the choreography from Hadestown and the help of T. Oliver Reid.

Watch here »

It Roars - Mean Girls

Watch as Ben goes back to high school with Mean Girls' Brendon Stimson.

Watch here »

Welcome to the Moulin Rouge! - Moulin Rouge!

Ben is can-canning his way through the choreography of Moulin Rouge! The Musical with the help of Karli Dinardo.

Watch here »

My Shot - Hamilton

Dance along with Ben and Hamilton's David Guzman!



Watch here »

Bit of a Fixer Upper - Frozen

Ben is a bit of a fixer upper with the choreography from Frozen and the help of Ashley Elizabeth Hale.

Watch here »