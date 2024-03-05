Video: Carissa Gaughran Gets the Call to Make Broadway Debut in THE GREAT GATSBY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



We like large parties. They're so intimate. At small parties, there isn't any privacy. Making her Broadway debut in the ensemble of The Great Gatsby on Broadway is New Jersey-born singer, dancer, and actor, Carissa Gaughran.

Gaughran recently took to Instagram to share the moment she found out she'd be joining the party in The Great Gatsby. From the initial ring to the overwhelmed tears of disbelief, the clip is a genuine glimpse into the magical moment when dreams become reality. Watch the heartwarming video!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Great Gatsby announced that its principal cast will be led by Tony Award-nominated sensations Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, “Smash”) as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon) as Daisy Buchanan, alongside Noah J. Ricketts (“Fellow Travelers”, Frozen) as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase (“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski (Good Night Oscar) as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty (Come From Away, Once) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Waitress) as Wolfsheim.



Joining the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard (MJ: the Musical), Austin Colby (Frozen), Curtis Holland (Mean Girls), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), Ryah Nixon (Boop! The Musical), Pascal Pastrana (A Beautiful Noise), Kayla Pecchioni (Paradise Square), Mariah Reshea Reives (Funny Girl), Dan Rosales (Trevor: The Musical), Dave Schoonover (Bad Cinderella), Derek Jordan Taylor (Funny Girl), Tanairi Sade Vazquez (On Your Feet!), and Katie Webber (Rock of Ages). Kurt Csolak (Funny Girl), Carissa Gaughran (Pretty Woman National Tour), Samantha Pollino (Sweeney Todd), Alex Prakken (New York, New York), Jake Trammel (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel (After Midnight) round out the full cast as swings.



Direct from its world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse last fall, the show features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square) & Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”). The musical begins previews on Friday, March 29, 2024, and is set to open on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre.