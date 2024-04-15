Photo: Lilli Cooper Welcomes New Son On Eclipse Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lilli Cooper and her husband, Paul McLoughlin, welcomed their first child, son Bodie Cooper McLoughlin in 2021. Now they have added another addition to the family! Cooper shared a photo of her new son, Desi Charles McLoughlin, who arrived one month early on the same day as the Solar Eclipse.

Broadway stars flooded the comments with congratulatory wishes, including Laura Bell Bundy, Krystina Alabado, Kristin Chenoweth, Vanessa Williams, and more!

Along with the photo, Lilli wrote: "Desi Charles McLoughlin, our eclipse babe 🌖🌘🌑🌓🌔born April 8th, decided to show up a month early!!! And he’s making Bodie a very happy big bro."

Lilli Cooper's Broadway credits include The Cottage (Marjorie), SpongeBob SquarePants (Sandy Cheeks), Spring Awakening (OBC), and Wicked (Elphaba). Additional credits include. Sundown, Yellow Moon (WP Theater), Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (ART), The Wildness (Ars Nova), Noir (NYSF & NAMT), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater). TV: "Instinct," "The Good Fight," "Bull" & "Elementary" (CBS). Her film credits include: The Post, creator and star of the web-series: "It's Not Okay, Cupid" (Glamour.com). LaGuardia Arts and Vassar alum.