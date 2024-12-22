Video: Bowen Yang Performs 'Defying Gravity' From WICKED Dressed as a Drone

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



During last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, Bowen Yang appeared on the Weekend Update segment dressed as a drone. He was there to comment on the mysterious drone sightings that have been occurring throughout New Jersey and the surrounding areas.

At the end of his conversation with Weekend Update co-host Michael Che, Yang (as the drone) burst into a performance of Defying Gravity from Wicked. Check out the video here!

Bowen Yang recently appeared in the film adaptation of Wicked, in the role of Pfannee. He is a comedian, writer, and actor, and currently appears as a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live, where he wrote for one season before moving on-screen. In 2019 and 2021, Bowen was featured in TIME 100. He has also been seen on Comedy Central’s Awkwafina is Nora From Queens and in Paramount’s The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. He appeared in Searchlight Pictures comedy Fire Island and Universal Pictures’ Bros with Billy Eichner.