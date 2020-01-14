Video: Beth Leavel Sings THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, HELLO, DOLLY! And More At Feinstein's/54 Below

Hot on the heels of her Tony-nominated turn in The Prom, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) brings her brand new show to Feinstein's/54 Below for five nights of fun this month! Get a peek at the show below!

Thirteen Shows and Counting is a celebration of her long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, belting-est divas. Enjoy a night of story and song, taking you through her favorite roles she's played, the ones that got away, and the ones she's still chasing after. Filled with laughs, special guests, and surprises, this is one show you don't want to miss.

Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/events/beth-leavel-2.





