Video: Behind-the-Scenes with HELL'S KITCHEN at the US Open

A custom remix of the song, “Kaleidoscope,” from Keys’ 13-time Tony-nominated musical, was created for this year’s US Open. Go behind-the-scenes with the cast of Hell's Kitchen in the video here!

This remix was featured in the US Open Manifesto Video, produced by longtime production partner Boomshot, and debut on Opening Night of the Main Draw, August 26. It will also be seen on broadcast, both on ESPN in the U.S. and in more than 200 countries across the globe, and in Arthur Ashe Stadium and the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center throughout the course of the two weeks of the Main Draw, through September 8.

The Manifesto Video is narrated by the 2024 Tony Award winner for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role in Hell’s Kitchen, Kecia Lewis. In addition, two-time Tony nominee and GRAMMY-nominated actress Shoshana Bean, who also stars in Hell’s Kitchen, performed the National Anthem.

Hell’s Kitchen is currently playing at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre (225 West 45th Street) featuring cast led by Tony Award® nominee Shoshana Bean, Tony Award® nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony Award® winner Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee and Tony Award® winner Maleah Joi Moon.

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award® nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award® nomineeKristoffer Diaz – and the music of Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

The US Open, a three-week celebration of tennis, kicked off with US Open Fan Week, began Monday, Aug. 19 and ran through Sunday, Aug. 25, during which the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center was free and open to the public. Fan Week included the US Open Qualifying Tournament and numerous other events and activities. The Main Draw began on Monday, Aug. 26, and will conclude with the Women's Singles Final on Saturday, Sept. 7, and the Men's Singles Final on Sunday, Sept. 8.