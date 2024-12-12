Video: Behind the Lens of WICKED with Cinematographer Alice Brooks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a new featurette, Wicked cinematographer Alice Brooks takes viewers behind the lens as she discusses the choices behind the lighting for Glinda and Elphaba in Part One.

"All through movie one, the pink sun rises for Glinda and the sun is always setting for Elphaba," Brooks explains in the video. "Every lighting choice, every camera choice, lens choice was about 'How does it feel to find your best friend?'"

Also in the video, director Jon M. Chu details the importance of the movement of the camera to capture both the beautiful intimate moments we see between the characters, as well as the big dance number scenes. Watch it now and read more at Deadline.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.