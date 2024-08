Video: BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Parodies HOT ONES in New Promo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The juice is loose! Or, in this case, the hot sauce. Warner Bros. has recently released a new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice promo, featuring Michael Keaton playing himself alongside his character from the afterlife (also played by Keaton). The video- a segment from the fictional "Not Ones"- is a clear parody of the popular Sean Evans-hosted YouTube show Hot Ones. The short clip follows the familiar format of the show, with Keaton taking on hosting duties and Beetlejuice as the wing-eating guest. Watch the new promo now!

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 film, will premiere in theaters (including IMAX) on September 6. The film follows the death of Charles Deetz, the family patriarch. This prompts the Deetz's to return to Winter River, where they first met the devious "bio-exorcist" from the Netherworld in the original.

Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees the return of Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder. New cast members include Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter Astrid, Justin Theroux as Rory, Willem Dafoe as a dead movie star turned policeman named Wolf Jackson, Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuses's ex-wife Delores, Arthur Conti and Danny DeVito.

Directed by Burton and distributed by Warner Bros., the first Beetlejuice film revolved around a recently deceased young couple who become ghosts haunting their former home and Beetlejuice who tries to scare away the new inhabitants permanently.

The stage adaptation of Beetlejuice had a history-making run on Broadway - following the release of the musical's original Broadway cast recording and TONY AWARDS appearance, the box office exploded, MAKING IT the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season.

The smash hit musical Beetlejuice played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. It then re-opened at the Marquis Theatre in 2022, where it continued to play 313 regular performances, for a total of 679 Broadway performances. The production is currently on a U.S. national tour.