BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Now Available to Watch At Home

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has come home. Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel, which dominated the box office upon its release in September, is now available to watch on digital on demand.

The film can be purchased for $24.99 and rented for $19.99. Fandango at Home has also just debuted an exclusive extended preview to give fans a look into the film. Watch it below!

The film follows the death of Charles Deetz, the family patriarch, prompting the Deetz's to return to Winter River, where they first met the devious "bio-exorcist" from the Netherworld in the original.

Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees the return of Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder. New cast members include Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter Astrid, Justin Theroux as Rory, Willem Dafoe as a dead movie star turned policeman named Wolf Jackson, and Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuses's ex-wife Delores.

The original Beetlejuice spawned a hit stage adaptation, which had a history-making run on Broadway, playing 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre and 313 regular performances at the Marquis Theatre. The production is currently on a U.S. national tour.