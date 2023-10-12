Video: Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'

While The Wiz eases down the roads of America, Amber Ruffin, who provides additional material for the new revival, is getting ready for it to slide into its limited engagement on Broadway.

"[The Wiz] is the best. It's outstanding!" she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I was so scared because [when the creative team watches] The Wiz, we are standing and shouting! So I thought the regular audiences might be so quiet compared. No they're not! They are just as rowdy as we are."

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical The Wiz will open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street). Watch below as Ruffin chats more about the highly anticipated revival!