Video: Alexandra Silber Is Doing Double Duty

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You have to love someone who comes out of college and books an epic West End role! You have to love someone who then takes that job and leads them to Broadway in some classic productions. You then have to love someone who can take that and transition it into West End, Broadway, Regional, TV, recordings, etc. of plays, musicals, and more! If you know Alexandra Siber, then you know that is exactly what she has done with her career.

Now you can see her in TWO productions this fall. She doesn't like to take a break! That is for sure. Our Class (fresh from BAM) and The Merchant of Venice both are coming to Classic Stage Company this fall and Alexandra happens to be in both! As you can tell, a real slacker! We had an inspiring chat about art, acting, and why it all matters.

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!