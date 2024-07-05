Video: Talking Cabaret with the Countess

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An OG Housewives Comes To BroadwayWorld! Well everyone, Countess Luann de Lesseps is here! She joins us before she hits the road this summer with cabaret and concert dates around the country! Did you see she just sang for over 30k people in the UK? Insane!

We talk about how she puts on a show, the team that is around her, and how this evolved to sold out shows across the globe! Plus she talks about her new single “Marry, F, Kill” that is now streaming! Oh and if you wonder how she is a Countess, she breaks it down! All things Luann on The Roundtable!

For tour dates and info, visit: www.countessluann.com

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!

Photo Credit: Conor Weiss