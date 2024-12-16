Video: Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear Perform 'Beyond' from MOANA 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy-winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, known as Barlow & Bear, joined Good Morning America on Monday to discuss the Moana 2 soundtrack, the success of the new film, and working with the voice cast.

"He's such a stand-up guy," Barlow said of Dwayne Johnson, who voices the character of Maui. "The Rock work ethic does not play around. We asked him if he wanted a break many times in the studio and he said, 'No, I'm good. Let's do it again.'"

With Moana 2, the duo is the first female songwriting team to write music for a Disney animated feature. "You never expect to be part of a stat like that," Bear shared. "We didn't realize that until we were already a year into writing it."

Barlow & Bear then took the stage to perform the new song "Beyond," sung by Moana herself in the film. Watch the interview and performance now!

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. With music by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Moana 2 opened in theaters on November 27, 2024.