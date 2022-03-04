Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! to Continue Season With MLLE. MODISTE

Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! is set to present Mlle. Modiste, the 1905 Operetta. The show plays from April 26th-27th at 7:30 PM and features The New Victor Herbert Orchestra. All performances take place at The Theater at St. Jeans, 150 East 76th Street, at Lexington Ave.

The theatre can be reached by taking the following forms of transportation.

Bus: BXM1, M102, M103, M72, M79-SBS

Subway: 6 train (77th St. stop)

MTA Metro North Train: Hudson River Line to 42nd Street Grand Central Station. Change to No. 6 Subway going uptown to 77th St. stop

Tickets can be purchased at https://vhrp-live.thundertix.com. Tickets are $40 (General Admission), $30 (Seniors), or $15 (students with ID and Union member card holders). Proof of vaccination is required for entrance and masks must be worn by all attendees.

The theatre will again have the New Victor Herbert Orchestra occupying the St. Jeans' orchestra pit. Come hear Herbert as he was meant to be heard (just a tad smaller).

Ah, Fifi! Everyone loves Fifi! Customers, soldiers, and especially Etienne. But she's a hat shop girl with big dreams. Madame Cecile, Etienne's uncle, and an American businessman - all have other plans for Fifi! Enjoy "Mascot of the Troop," "If I Were on The Stage," "The Time, The Place and The Girl," "I Want What I Want When I Want It," and "Hats Make the Woman." That's just a hint of this wonderful score - hidden in one of those songs is the most famous of all, "Kiss Me Again."

Mlle. Modiste features Stephanie Bacastow, Sarah Bleasdale, Keith Broughton, Andrew Buck, Alexa Devlin, Charlotte Detrick, Vince Gover, Amy Maude Helfer, Mariah Muehler, Jonathan Fox Powers, Christopher Robin Sapp, David Seatter, and Sarah Caldwell Smith. (Cast subject to change).

The show has music by Victor Herbert, a libretto by Henry Blossom, and a new libretto adaptation by Alyce Mott. The Music Director/Conductor is Michael Thomas, William Hicks plays the piano, Alyce Mott stage directs, and Dianna Garten stage manages.



The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! is the world's only company exclusively dedicated to reviving the work of Victor Herbert, an Irish American composer, conductor, musician, and orchestration legend. Herbert indelibly influenced the foundations of the American musical theater by writing for and placing the full orchestra into the Broadway Theater Pit in 1894. Founded in 2014 by the company's Artistic Director Alyce Mott, a leading Herbert historian and librettist, and Music Director Michael Thomas, VHRP LIVE! is a registered 501(c)(3) corporation and is supported by generous funding from The Victor Herbert Foundation.

For more information visit: www.vhrplive.org