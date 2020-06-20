VIDEOS: Watch Highlights From the Antonyo Awards, Featuring Amber Iman, Donald Webber Jr., Charity Angel Dawson, Antoine L. Smith, Aisha Jackson, and More

Click Here for More Articles on 2020 AWARDS SEASON

Broadway Black, the multimedia organization highlighting the achievements of Black theatre artists presented the inaugural Antonyo Awards, a celebration of the Black Broadway and Off-Broadway community.

Below, check out highlights from the event! Check out the full winners list here.

Opening Sequence (Black National Anthem + When Theatre Goes Dark)

God Bless The Child from Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill - Amber Iman

Low Down Blues from Shuffle Along - Donald Webber Jr. & Charity Angel Dawson

Broadway Black Sings! Black Theatre Firsts

Summertime from Gershwin's Porgy & Bess - Adrienne Walker

Happy Talk from South Pacific - Kayla Davion

All I Ask Of You from Phantom - Desmond Sean Ellington & Jai'len Josey

Be A Lion from The Wiz - Antoine L. Smith & Aisha Jackson

My Way or The Highway - Michael McElroy

What I Did For Love - Ashley Tamar Davis

