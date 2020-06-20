Click Here for More Articles on 2020 AWARDS SEASON
VIDEOS: Watch Highlights From the Antonyo Awards, Featuring Amber Iman, Donald Webber Jr., Charity Angel Dawson, Antoine L. Smith, Aisha Jackson, and More
Broadway Black, the multimedia organization highlighting the achievements of Black theatre artists presented the inaugural Antonyo Awards, a celebration of the Black Broadway and Off-Broadway community.
Below, check out highlights from the event! Check out the full winners list here.
Opening Sequence (Black National Anthem + When Theatre Goes Dark)
God Bless The Child from Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill - Amber Iman
Low Down Blues from Shuffle Along - Donald Webber Jr. & Charity Angel Dawson
Broadway Black Sings! Black Theatre Firsts
Summertime from Gershwin's Porgy & Bess - Adrienne Walker
Happy Talk from South Pacific - Kayla Davion
All I Ask Of You from Phantom - Desmond Sean Ellington & Jai'len Josey
Be A Lion from The Wiz - Antoine L. Smith & Aisha Jackson
#BWYVERZUZ introduced by Dominique Kelley - Richard Riaz Yoder & Phillip Attmore
Monologue Medley - Anastacia McCleskey, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Tamara M. Williams
Being Alive - Ayana George & Angela Birchett
My Way or The Highway - Michael McElroy
What I Did For Love - Ashley Tamar Davis
