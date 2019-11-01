VIDEOS: Eden Espinosa, Lesli Margherita, Krysta Rodriguez, and More Perform at THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on THE SKIVVIES

The Skivvies held their annual Rocky Horror Skivvies Show on Halloween last night!

Performers in attendance included Tom Hewitt, Eden Espinosa, Nick Adams, Krysta Rodriguez, Nathan Lee Graham, Lesli Margherita, Natalie Joy Johnson, Marissa Rosen, Larry Owens, Gabrielle McClinton, Sutton Lee Seymour, Rob Morrison, and Amy Hillner Larsen.

Check out the videos below!

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music laid bare - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their, well, skivvies, to perform. Broadway stars and performing friends are known to stop by for guest spots in their own festive attire.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You