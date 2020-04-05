VIDEO: YouTuber Lindsay Ellis Attempts to Explain CATS in New Video Essay

Click Here for More Articles on CATS Movie

Video essayist and YouTube Lindsay Ellis has created an hour-long video, attempting to explain CATS.

The video discusses everything from the 2019 movie musical, the original stage show, and all of the choices film director Tom Hooper made.

Ellis sets out to answer two main questions: "what?" and "why?"

Watch the full video below!

The Cats film is now available on digital platforms. The film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD April 7.

Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper reimagines Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-shattering musical. Starring James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introducing Royal Ballet principal Francesca Hayward. With a world-class cast of dancers showcasing styles from classical ballet to contemporary, hip-hop to jazz, street dance to tap, this film reimagines the stage musical for a new generation.

The film opened on December 20, 2019 and was not a box office success, making $27,166,770 domestically and $47,246,639 internationally.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You