VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the 58th NEW YORK FILM FESTIVAL, Including Clips from AMERICAN UTOPIA

The 58th New York Film Festival, presented by Film at Lincoln Center, announces the addition of a new festival venue.

The 58th New York Film Festival, presented by Film at Lincoln Center, announces the addition of a new festival venue-the Bronx Drive-In at the Bronx Zoo, which joins the previously announced Queens Drive-In at The New York Hall of Science and Brooklyn Drive-In at The Brooklyn Army Terminal.

Watch the trailer, including clips from David Byrne's "American Utopia," below!

The following screenings will be presented at the Bronx Drive-In: Lovers Rock (September 23 at 8pm), John Waters Presents: Art Movie Hell at the Drive-In (September 27 at 8pm), and American Utopia (October 7 at 8pm).

David Byrne's American Utopia delivers "an experience unlike anything else" (Billboard) and marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theater. Innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne (Talking Heads, Here Lies Love) shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe.



Together with production consultant Alex Timbers and choreographer Annie-B Parson (his collaborators on Here Lies Love), Byrne and ensemble deliver "a marvel of staging and motion" (Chicago Tribune) that's as surprisingly poignant as it is supremely funky. Don't miss this "thought-provoking example of the power of live music" (Forbes).



American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach number 1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27countries over nine months in 2018.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You