VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for WIDOWS Starring Viola Davis and Cynthia Erivo!

Aug. 15, 2018  

From Academy Award®-winning director Steve McQueen ("12 Years a Slave") and co-writer and bestselling author Gillian Flynn ("Gone Girl") comes a blistering, modern-day thriller set against the backdrop of crime, passion and corruption.

"Widows" is the story of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands' criminal activities. Set in contemporary Chicago, amid a time of turmoil, tensions build when Veronica (Oscar® winner Viola Davis), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms.

"Widows" also stars Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, Daniel Kaluuya, Lukas Haas and Brian Tyree Henry.

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for WIDOWS Starring Viola Davis and Cynthia Erivo!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND Take its Final Broadway Bow
  • VIDEO: Watch Heidi Blickenstaff and Cozi Zuehlsdorff Sing Six Original Songs From FREAKY FRIDAY
  • VIDEO: Watch Ariana Grande and James Corden Perform the 'Soundtrack to TITANIC' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Broadway YouTuber Michael Korte Plays Through the 'Evolution of Lin-Manuel Miranda'
  • VIDEO: Watch the Touring Cast of ON YOUR FEET Take a Bow in 360 Degrees!
  • VIDEO: Go Backstage at SKINTIGHT with Props Supervisor Faye Armon-Troncoso!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 