VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE FATHER, Starring Anthony Hopkins & Olivia Colman

The film is adapted from the play by Florian Zeller.

Anthony is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the carers that his daughter, Anne, encouragingly introduces. Yet help is also becoming a necessity for Anne; she can't make daily visits anymore and Anthony's grip on reality is unravelling.

Watch the trailer below!

As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? How does Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her? THE FATHER warmly embraces real life, through loving reflection upon the vibrant human condition; heart-breaking and uncompromisingly poignant - a movie that nestles in the truth of our own lives.

The film is based on the 2012 play of the same name, written and directed by Florian Zeller. It had its premiere in Paris, winning a Moliere Award for best play. It then came to Broadway and London's West End, where it won both Tony and Olivier awards for best actor (Frank Langella on Broadway, and Kenneth Cranham in the West End).

Anthony Hopkins is a Welsh actor, director and film producer. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor in and has also received three BAFTAs, two Emmys and the Cecil B. DeMille Award. In 1993, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to the arts. Hopkins received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003, and in 2008 he received the BAFTA Fellowship for lifetime achievement from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Born and raised in Norwich, Norfolk, Olivia Coleman's career began at 16, where she held the role of Jean Brodie in a school performance of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. She later attended Homerton College, University of Cambridge. Colman has appeared in numerous TV shows including Peep Show, Broadchurch and The Office. Her breakthrough film role was in Tyrannosaur in 2011, for which she went on to receive the Sundance Film Festival World Cinema Special Jury Prize for Breakout Performance. Colman rose to prominence after starring in hit ITV crime drama Broadchurch in 2013. Her role as Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller earned her a Bafta TV Award for Best Actress and an International Emmy Award for Best Actress. Colman won the Academy Award in 2019 for her role in the film The Favourite.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You