VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For New Crime Film THE KITCHEN

May. 31, 2019  

An all new trailer has been released for the upcoming film, The Kitchen!

The film follows the wives of New York gangsters in Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s, who continue to operate their husbands' rackets after they're locked up in prison.

The film stars Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss, and also features Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d'Arcy James, Margo Martindale, Common, and Bill Camp in supporting roles.

Other Broadway stars who make an appearance are Brandon Uranowitz, and Will Swenson, who can be seen in the trailer.

Check out the trailer below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



