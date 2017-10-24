VIDEO: Watch the Full Michael Friedman Memorial at The Public, Featuring Alumni from His Shows & Special Memories

BroadwayWorld sadly reported back in September that BLOODY BLOODY Andrew Jackson composer and lyricist Michael Friedman died at the young age of 41 due to HIV/AIDS related complications. Alongside his writing, he served as Encores! Off-Center Artistic Director at New York City Center, co-founder of The Civilians and artist-in-residence and director of Public Forum at The Public Theater.

Last night, The Public Theater celebrated the life and legacy of Michael Friedman in all of their downtown theater spaces. Speakers included Kyle Brown, Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, Daniel Kim, and more. Performers included Michael Levine singing "Second Nature" from Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Steve Rosen and Rebecca Naomi Jones singing "Apple Sauce" from Pretty Filthy, and more.

Check out the livestream of the memorial below!

In his speech, Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis said, "Premature death, the loss of someone taken from us so early, is of course a terrible tragedy and a horrible thing. We mourn the work and the years of what Michael would have done and the love he would have given for the rest of his life. But death is the destination that we all have, we will all end there. So it is nonsensical to believe that Michael died prematurely, that his life doesn't have profound meaning; it does, it did, it will continue to."

