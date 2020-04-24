VIDEO: Watch the First Episode of PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS Starring Nathan Lane

SHOWTIME has released the series premiere of its new drama PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS early for free online sampling, on streaming platforms and on demand. The series stars Tony and Emmy winner Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves. Tony and Golden Globe winner and three-time Oscar® nominee John Logan, the creator, writer and executive producer of the Emmy-nominated series PENNY DREADFUL, continues in those same roles. Michael Aguilar (KIDDING) also serves as executive producer. The 10-episode series will officially premiere on-air this Sunday, April 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

Watch the episode below!

SHOWTIME is also supporting the Farmworkers Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund to help raise funds for farmworkers and their families, similar to the Vega family depicted in the series. California produces over two-thirds of the fruits and nuts and over a third of the vegetables consumed in the U.S. With this series set in Los Angeles, the network is donating in support of those who feed us through their labor and ensure our food supply, as these communities may be among the hardest hit due to lack of resources.

A spiritual descendant of the original series, PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart. PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS explores an exciting mix of the supernatural and the combustible reality of the period.

Along with Logan and Aguilar, PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS is executive produced by Oscar winner Sam Mendes (1917) and Pippa Harris (Revolutionary Road), both of Neal Street Productions. Logan's Desert Wolf Productions produces, and James Bagley serves as co-executive producer. To learn more about PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS, follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram and join the conversation using #PennyDreadful.

Last month, Showtime announced that new customers who sign up before May 3 can take advantage of a 30-day free trial for the Showtime streaming service, available on SHOWTIME.com and the Showtime app on all supported devices.





