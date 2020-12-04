VIDEO: Watch the Fan-Made Lyric Video for Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Bad Cinderella'

As Andrew Lloyd Webber new Cinderella continues to get ready for its West End debut, fans are preparing by lending a hand to bad Cinderella. Check out out this lyric video, featuring submissions made by fans and a track by Cinderella herself, Carrie Hope Flectcher!

"In the true festive spirit of giving and receiving, we're excited to present the official "Bad Cinderella" Lyric Video, in return for all of the wonderful artwork created by the fans of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella. Thank you very much to all of those who took part, we hope you enjoy it."

The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel

