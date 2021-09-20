VIDEO: Watch the Cast of HAMILTON Accept the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Hamilton took home the trophy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) at the 73rd Emmy Awards!

Original cast members who were featured in the Hamilton film campture took to the stage to accept the award, including Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Jonathan Groff, and more. Goldsberry delivered the acceptance speech, which urged for more collaboration between television and live theatre.

An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton"combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the film transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. It premiered on Disney+ in July of 2020.

Watch the acceptance here: