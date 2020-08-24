VIDEO: Watch the All-New Trailer for David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA on HBO!

Byrne is back this Fall!

American Utopia is coming! On October 17, HBO will release the filmed version of the acclaimed Broadway show "David Byrne's American Utopia," directed by Academy Award winning director Spike Lee.



"Spike and I have crossed paths many times over the years, obviously I'm a huge fan and now finally here was an opportunity for us to work together," said Byrne. "I am absolutely thrilled with the result. The Broadway show was a wonderful challenge as well as an opportunity - it was a joy to perform and, well, best to let the quotes speak for themselves. Thrilled that this show and the subjects it addresses will now reach a wider audience."



This one-of-a-kind, dynamic film gives audiences around the WORLD ACCESS to Byrne's electrifying Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences during its run from October 2019 to February 2020 at Broadway's Hudson Theater. The New York Times called the production "dazzling, jubilant and rapturous," while The Hollywood Reporter hailed it as "an astonishing knockout." The Broadway production featured the work of renowned American choreographer Annie-B Parson and Tony®-nominated Alex Timbers serving as production consultant, both of whom previously collaborated with Byrne on the acclaimed Imelda Marcos musical Here Lies Love; lighting design by Rob Sinclair and sound design by Pete Keppler; Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are musical directors.

Check out the just-released teaser trailer below!



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You