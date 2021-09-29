Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lackawanna Blues
Click Here for More Articles on Lackawanna Blues

VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of LACKAWANNA BLUES on Broadway!

pixeltracker

Lackawanna Blues will open next Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Sep. 29, 2021  

Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director and Barry Grove, Executive Producer)'s Broadway premiere of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues, now playing at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). The show will open next Thursday, October 7.

Lackawanna Blues is written, performed, and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, with original music by Bill Sims Jr. performed on stage by Grammy Award-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack.

Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returns to MTC for the Broadway debut of his brilliant solo play celebrating the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him: Miss Rachel. In a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo, Nanny, as she was affectionately called, opened her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion and care. Giving a tour-de-force performance accompanied by live music written by acclaimed composer Bill Sims Jr. and performed by Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist Junior Mack, Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 vibrant characters, creating a richly textured reminiscence that's inspiring, uplifting and right at home on Broadway.

Below, check out a first look at Santiago-Hudson in action!

Lackawanna Blues
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV