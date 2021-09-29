VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of LACKAWANNA BLUES on Broadway!

Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director and Barry Grove, Executive Producer)'s Broadway premiere of Ruben Santiago-Hudson's Lackawanna Blues, now playing at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). The show will open next Thursday, October 7.

Lackawanna Blues is written, performed, and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, with original music by Bill Sims Jr. performed on stage by Grammy Award-nominated blues guitarist Junior Mack.

Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson returns to MTC for the Broadway debut of his brilliant solo play celebrating the strong, big-hearted woman who raised him: Miss Rachel. In a 1950s boarding house outside Buffalo, Nanny, as she was affectionately called, opened her doors to anyone and everyone in need of kindness, hope, compassion and care. Giving a tour-de-force performance accompanied by live music written by acclaimed composer Bill Sims Jr. and performed by Blues Hall of Fame Guitarist Junior Mack, Santiago-Hudson embodies more than 20 vibrant characters, creating a richly textured reminiscence that's inspiring, uplifting and right at home on Broadway.

Below, check out a first look at Santiago-Hudson in action!