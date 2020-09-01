VIDEO: Watch a SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Reunion on Stars in the House
The show opened on Broadway in 1995.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Reunion with Brenda Braxton and more!
SMOKEY'S JOE'S CAFÉ celebrates the pop hits written by the team of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller during the 1950s and 60s, including "Kansas City," "On Broadway," "Poison Ivy," "Yakety Yak," "Charlie Brown," "Hound Dog," 'I'm A Woman," " Love Potion #9," "Jailhouse Rock" and "Spanish Harlem." The musical was nominated for seven Tony Awards in 1995.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
