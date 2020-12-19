VIDEO: Watch a SEUSSICAL Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) for a SEUSSICAL Reunion with Kevin Chamberlin, Sharon Wilkins, Anthony Blair Hall, Janine LaMana, Michelle Pawk and Rosie O'Donnell!

Seussical is a musical by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, based on the many children's stories of Dr. Seuss, with most of its plot being based on Horton Hears a Who! and Horton Hatches the Egg! while incorporating many other stories. Following its Broadway debut in 2000, it launched two US national tours and a West End production, and has become a frequent production for schools and regional theatres.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.