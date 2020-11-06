VIDEO: Watch a SCANDAL Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

How much do you know about the ill-fated Scandal musical?

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with a Musical SCANDAL Reunion with Bob Avian, Priscilla Lopez, Trish Ramish and Treat Williams.

Scandal was a musical created by Michael Bennett, by writer Treva Silverman and songwriter Jimmy Webb, which he abandoned after developing for nearly five years through a series of workshop productions. The show was sexually daring, but the conservative climate and the growing AIDS panic made it unlikely commercial material.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

