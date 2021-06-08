VIDEO: Watch a Mary Wilson Celebration on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) celebrating the legacy of Mary Wilson. Join in for this encore presentation of past interviews with the fabulous Mary Wilson.

Wilson gained worldwide recognition as a founding member of The Supremes, the most successful Motown act of the 1960s and the best-charting female group in U.S. chart history, as well as one of the best-selling girl groups of all-time. Wilson later became a New York Times best-selling author in 1986 with the release of her first autobiography, Dreamgirl: My Life as a Supreme, which set records for sales in its genre, and later for the autobiography Supreme Faith: Someday We'll Be Together. Continuing a successful career as a concert performer in Las Vegas, Wilson also worked in activism, fighting to pass Truth in Music Advertising bills and donating to various charities. Wilson was inducted along with Ross and Ballard (as members of The Supremes) into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.