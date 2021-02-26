VIDEO: Watch a JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with a Jerome Robbins' Broadway cast reunion!

Jerome Robbins' Broadway is an anthology comprising musical numbers from shows that were either directed or choreographed by Jerome Robbins. The shows represented include, for example, The King and I, On the Town and West Side Story. Robbins won his fifth Tony Award for direction. The show opened on Broadway on February 26, 1989 at the Imperial Theatre and closed on September 1, 1990 after 633 performances and 55 previews. Directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins with Grover Dale as co-director, the cast featured Jason Alexander as the narrator, Charlotte d'Amboise, Faith Prince, Debbie Shapiro, Susann Fletcher and Scott Wise.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.