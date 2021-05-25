VIDEO: Watch a HERE LIES LOVE Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with a HERE LIES LOVE with guest host Jose Llana along with Ruthie Ann Miles, Conrad Ricamora, Melody Butiu, Jeigh Madjus, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Kelvin Moon Loh, Jaygee Macapugay and Renee Albulario.

Here Lies Love premiered off Broadway at The Public Theater in New York City in 2013 under the direction of Alex Timbers. It starred Ruthie Ann Miles in the lead role, with Jose Llana as Ferdinand Marcos and Conrad Ricamora as Ninoy Aquino. The production played an extended run at the Public before closing in August 2013. It returned for an open-ended commercial run again at the Public in April 2014. It closed at the Public on January 4, 2015. The production won five Lucille Lortel Awards in 2014.