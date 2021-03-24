VIDEO: Watch a FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Celebration on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) celebrating Broadway, West End and Yiddish Fiddler On The Roof with Danny Burstein, Joel Grey, Judy Kuhn and Andy Nyman.

Fiddler on the Roof is a musical with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein, set in the Pale of Settlement of Imperial Russia in or around 1905. The original Broadway production of the show, which opened in 1964, had the first musical theatre run in history to surpass 3,000 performances. It was most recently seen on Broadway in a revival directed by Bartlett Sher in 2015. A Yiddish version of the musical, directed by Joel Grey, opened off-Broadway in 2018.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News. Thanks to YOU Stars In The House has raised over $750,000 for The Actors Fund and over $203,000 for other organizations including: The Trevor Project, You Gotta Believe, NAACP LDF, Cats4CovidRelief, The Humane Society of New York, Broadway at CBST, Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief, Cancer Support Community, New York Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall and Bullets to Books (The Jüdische Kulturbund Project).