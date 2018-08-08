VIDEO: Watch Tituss Burgess and Danielle Brooks Sing 'Fallin' Like a Rock' Duet on ELENA OF AVALOR

In the August 11th episode of Elena of Avalor, Elena helps Charoca learn an important lesson in honesty after he meets a female rock creature named Charica and tries to win her over. *Danielle Brooks ("Orange is the New Black") guest stars as Charica and Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") returns as Charoca.

About Elena of Avalor

Elena of Avalor has saved her enchanted kingdom from an evil sorceress, and now must learn to rule Avalor with the help of a Grand Council comprised of her Grandfather Tito, Grandmother Cici and Royal Advisor, Duke Esteban. With some magical friends by her side - Mateo, a wizard-in-training, and Skylar, a magical flying Jaquin - Princess Elena's adventures will help her understand that her new role requires thoughtfulness, resilience and compassion, the traits of all truly great leaders.

Tituss Burgess is best known for playing Titus Andromedon on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He previously starred on Broadway as Sebastian in The Little Mermaid.

Danielle Brooks is best known for playing Taystee in Netflix's Orange is the New Black. Brooks was also nominated for a Tony for Sofia in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple.

Watch ELENA OF AVALOR on DisneyNOW: www.DisneyNow.com

