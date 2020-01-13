VIDEO: Watch The West End Cast of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Perform On DANCING ON ICE

Last night, stars of the new West End stage musical version of The Prince of Egypt performed on ITV's celebrity skating competition show Dancing on Ice. Watch the video below!

Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime, stars of the stage show, sang "When You Believe", accompanied by the Prince of Egypt company and Dancing on Ice professional skaters in a spectacular performance.

The Prince of Egypt is premiering at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday, 5 February. It has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, a book by Philip LaZebnik, and features 10 new songs, together with 5 of Schwartz's acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film - including Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe.

The show is directed by Scott Schwartz and choreographed by Sean Cheesman.

Watch the performance below!





