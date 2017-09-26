VIDEO: Watch Scenes from WEST SIDE STORY in Honor of Its 60th Anniversary!

Sixty years ago today, on September 26th, 1957, WEST SIDE STORY opened on Broadway and went on to become one of the best-loved musicals of all time. In honor of its 60th anniversary, watch a selection of scenes from the show below!

As previously announced, to celebrate this historic event, Dancers Over 40 is assembling a spectacular "once-in-a-lifetime" panel of original cast members tomorrow, September 27, at at St. Luke's Theater. "Cool! The 60th Anniversary and Reunion Event" will be hosted by Matt Rodin and feature live performances by Drama Desk winner Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town, Sweeney Todd, PBS) as well as surprise guests.

Taking the stage will be Martin Charnin (Big Deal), who will moderate the panel, Grover Dale (Snowboy), Marilyn D'Honau (Clarice), Carol Lawrence (Maria), Ronnie Lee (Nibbles), George Marcy (Pepe/Bernardo), Liane Plane (Marguerita), Tony Mordente (A-Rab), Chita Rivera (Anita), Jaime Sanchez (Chino) and David Winters (Baby John).

If you can't make it to NYC, celebrate this WEST SIDE STORY milestone by perusing Google Arts & Culture's new digital collection dedicated to the iconic musical.

Inspired by William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the beloved American theater classic WEST SIDE STORY resonates as strongly today as it did when it debuted on Broadway 60 years ago. The collaboration between composer Leonard Bernstein, choreographer Jerome Robbins, writer Arthur Laurents, and lyricist Stephen Sondheim created a timeless tale of rival street gangs and forbidden love in 1950s New York City that continues to captivate today's theater audiences in productions around the globe; with music that is performed and recorded by major orchestras and artists, also inspiring an Academy Award-winning 1961 motion picture.

Related Articles