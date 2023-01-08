VIDEO: Watch Quentin Garzón Perform 'Lemminkäinen' from KALEVALA The MUSICAL

Johanna Telander's Kalevala The Musical Original Concept Album was released last year and has been raising global interest and captivating music lovers across multiple genres. The team has released footage of Lead Producer Quentin Garzón's 'Lemminkäinen' work session on the other side of the booth.

Watch the video below!

Starring Tony and Olivier nominee Ramin Karimloo and Wild Party and Wicked star Julia Murney, the album also features performances by Finnish Musical Theatre Star Reeta Vestman, as well as Marina Pires, Natalie Toro, Kay Trinidad, Brandon Contreras, Omer Shaish and many others.

The album, featuring orchestrations by Finnish orchestrator Marko Hilpo, and mixing by Jay Alton at Alton Audio and mastering by Brian Lucey at Magic Garden Mastering, was produced by Colombian-American singer, actor, and producer Quentin Garzon along with Kristi Roosmaa and Petra Jasmiina.

Listen here: https://snd.click/igny

Video Production by: Stephen Cardone