Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Quentin Garzón Perform 'Lemminkäinen' from KALEVALA The MUSICAL

Johanna Telander's Kalevala The Musical Original Concept Album was released last year.

Jan. 08, 2023  

Johanna Telander's Kalevala The Musical Original Concept Album was released last year and has been raising global interest and captivating music lovers across multiple genres. The team has released footage of Lead Producer Quentin Garzón's 'Lemminkäinen' work session on the other side of the booth.

Watch the video below!

Starring Tony and Olivier nominee Ramin Karimloo and Wild Party and Wicked star Julia Murney, the album also features performances by Finnish Musical Theatre Star Reeta Vestman, as well as Marina Pires, Natalie Toro, Kay Trinidad, Brandon Contreras, Omer Shaish and many others.

The album, featuring orchestrations by Finnish orchestrator Marko Hilpo, and mixing by Jay Alton at Alton Audio and mastering by Brian Lucey at Magic Garden Mastering, was produced by Colombian-American singer, actor, and producer Quentin Garzon along with Kristi Roosmaa and Petra Jasmiina.

Listen here: https://snd.click/igny

Video Production by: Stephen Cardone



Related Stories
Jackson Steps in as Usher in A STRANGE LOOP Due to Cast Illnesses Photo
Jackson Steps in as Usher in A STRANGE LOOP Due to Cast Illnesses
Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of A STRANGE LOOP Michael R. Jackson played the role of Usher in yesterday's matinee and evening performances of the show at the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway. 
Photos: Original Film Star Billy Crudup Visits ALMOST FAMOUS Photo
Photos: Original Film Star Billy Crudup Visits ALMOST FAMOUS
Billy Crudup, who played Russell Hammond in the original Almost Famous film, visited the cast of Almost Famous on Broadway this week, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the moment. Check out the photos here!
Paula Vogels INDECENT Canceled By Jacksonville School Board Photo
Paula Vogel's INDECENT Canceled By Jacksonville School Board
Drama students at Jacksonville's Douglas Anderson School of the Arts are speaking out after their upcoming production of the historical queer drama, Indecent, was canceled by the local school board.
Photos: See Robert De Niro, Lucy Liu & More Stars at THE PIANO LESSON Photo
Photos: See Robert De Niro, Lucy Liu & More Stars at THE PIANO LESSON
See photos of Robert De Niro, Lucy Liu and many more stars attending The Piano Lesson on Broadway!

More Hot Stories For You


Video: When Theatre Gone Wrong Goes RightVideo: When Theatre Gone Wrong Goes Right
January 7, 2023

What is Mischief? Mischief shows can currently be watched all over the globe with their award-winning smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong currently playing in London and New York. Their next show, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, will premiere with a limited engagement starting March 17, 2023 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Recap all the latest from Mischief with these videos!
Paula Vogel's INDECENT Canceled By Jacksonville School Board; Students Speak OutPaula Vogel's INDECENT Canceled By Jacksonville School Board; Students Speak Out
January 6, 2023

Drama students at Jacksonville's Douglas Anderson School of the Arts are speaking out after their upcoming production of the historical queer drama, Indecent, was canceled by the local school board.
Photos: Robert De Niro, Lucy Liu & More Stars Attend THE PIANO LESSONPhotos: Robert De Niro, Lucy Liu & More Stars Attend THE PIANO LESSON
January 6, 2023

See photos of Robert De Niro, Lucy Liu and many more stars attending The Piano Lesson on Broadway!
James Marsden Was Originally Offered the Role of 'Elder Price' in THE BOOK OF MORMONJames Marsden Was Originally Offered the Role of 'Elder Price' in THE BOOK OF MORMON
January 6, 2023

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld reported that James Marsden has set his sites on Broadway. In reponse to the news, Josh Gad took to Twitter to share some Broadway trivia, revealing that Marsden was originally offered the role of 'Elder Price' in The Book of Mormon! 
Javier Muñoz & Jessie Mueller to Lead New Musical Concept Album MY HEART SAYS GOJavier Muñoz & Jessie Mueller to Lead New Musical Concept Album MY HEART SAYS GO
January 6, 2023

Recording is underway on a concept album for the new musical MY HEART SAYS GO featuring industry veterans Javier Muñoz and Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller.
share