VIDEO: Watch Miranda Sings Audition for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Miranda sings is back and she's ready to play Christine!

Mar. 29, 2021  

Broadway may not be back yet, but Miranda Sings will be ready when it is. Watch below as Youtube's favorite songstress hilariously auditions for The Phantom of the Opera!

Colleen Ballinger is a writer, actor, comedian, producer and New York Times Best Selling author. She is best known for her character, Miranda Sings with over 20 Million followers on YouTube and over 3.5 billion views on her videos. She can be seen as 'Miranda' in her Netflix Original series "Haters Back Off," as well as her one hour special, "Miranda Sings Live...You're Welcome." Colleen has appeared in Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,"Ralph Breaks the Internet, "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Angry Birds 2, and Escape The Night. Ballinger made her Broadway debut in 2019 in Waitress.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


