VIDEO: Watch Margaret Qualley, Skylar Astin & More in ROMEO AND JULIET Reading- Live at 5pm!

Acting for a Cause will continue tonight with a special reading of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, featuring: Margaret Qualley (Juliet), David Corenswet (Romeo), Brandon Flynn (Mercutio), Erin Sanders (Nurse), Skylar Astin (Prince and Paris), Jackie Cruz (Lady Capulet), Michael Gandolfini (Benvolio), Sam Levine (Tybalt), Kathryn Gallagher (Friar and Lady Montague), Will Hochman (Lord Montague) and Brando Crawford (Lord Capulet and Director/Executive Producer of Acting for a Cause)

The reading will benefit the Entertainment Industry Foundation and The National Endowment for the Arts. Tune in at 5pm to watch live!

Founded in 1943, the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) is a multifaceted organization that occupies a unique place in the world of philanthropy. By mobilizing and leveraging the powerful voice and creative talents of the entertainment industry, as well as cultivating the support of organizations (public and private) and philanthropists committed to social responsibility, EIF builds awareness and raises funds, developing and enhancing programs on the local, national and global level that facilitate positive social change.





