VIDEO: Watch Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway Give 'Lullaby of Broadway' a HAMILTON Twist!

The Tony Award-nominated Callaway Sisters are back by popular demand at Feinstein's/54 Below with their new show Broadway the Calla-way! Serving up a feast this Thanksgiving week (through November 30), Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway Raise the Roof with showstoppers by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Marvin Hamlisch, Stephen Schwartz, Kander & Ebb, and more.

Accompanied by their trio led by Alex Rybeck, as Ann's sultry, jazz-flavored sound complements Liz's clear bell tones, expect a rousing New York night of harmony, humor and the soaring sounds of the greatest songs of Broadway.

Below, watch as the duo gives 42nd Street a Hamilton twist with a special medley of "The Schuyler Sisters/Lullaby of Broadway"!

