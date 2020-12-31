VIDEO: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'We Need a Little Christmas' from Home for the Holidays Special

With only a few days left to catch Liz Callaway's Home for the Holidays now streaming on-demand through January 3rd from the Bedford Playhouse (tickets available here), check out this clip from the concert of her performance of We Need a Little Christmas.

Tickets available HERE.

Reviews for Liz Callaway - Home for the Holidays

"A welcoming musical wonderland of gorgeous singing, masterful instrumentalists, and an unfiltered appreciation for the good things that this special season evokes." -Culture Buzz

"You can bring the iconic Miss Callaway right into your living room as you snuggle by the fire place for a singularly sensational concert of holiday music perfect for your evening viewing pleasure." - Connecticut Critics Circle

"Callaway's clear voice beckons for one to forget the pandemic and focus on the seasonal music one loves every year." - Waterbury Republican-American

"It was nice to sit back, enjoy a cup of cocoa, and enjoy a relaxing, welcomed break from the chaotic holiday season." - BroadwayWorld Tampa

"If you have found yourself ready to take in some holiday music, Liz Callaway - Home for the Holidays is an amazing way to get that fill." - BroadwayWorld - Des Moines