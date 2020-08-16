VIDEO: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Alexander & More in 'Moments in the Woods' on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Join Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Alexander, Todrick Hall, Mandy Gonzalez and more!

Stars in the House continues today (7pm) with Moments in the Woods. Join Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Alexander, Todrick Hall, Mandy Gonzalez, Andréa Burns, Seth Rudetsky, and more to raise funds to support the Hancock - French Woods Arts Alliance, which is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit public charity that provides encouragement for the arts through education and financial support for children and young adults. Enjoy performances, speeches, first hands accounts, and more in this incredible telethon styled show!

Directed by Michael Kushner. Visit www.hfwaa.org to donate or for more information.

The evening, "Moments in the Woods" will feature appearances by notable French Woods alumni and committed French Woods community members including Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights, Mary Poppins Returns), Todrick Hall (RuPaul's Drag Race, Kinky Boots, Waitress, The Color Purple), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld, Disney's Cinderella, The Producers), composer/lyricist Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, SMASH, Mary Poppins Returns), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked, In the Heights), composer/lyricist Jason Robert Brown (Honeymoon in Vegas, 13, Parade, Songs for a New World), Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!, In the Heights, Songs for a New World), Melissa Errico (My Fair Lady, White Christmas, Amour), Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!, The Ritz, SiriusXM), James Wesley (Concert for America, Stars in the House), Nya (Caroline, Or Change), Max von Essen (An American in Paris, Anastasia), Kathryn Allison (Aladdin, Wicked, Company), Eve Lindley (Dispatches from Elsewhere, All We Had), Ryan Silverman (Side Show, Chicago, The Phantom of the Opera), Georgia Stitt & Family (Snow Child, Samantha Spade), Doug Shapiro (Once Upon A Mattress), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, The Bridges of Madison County), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Max Crumm (Disaster!, Grease, Emojiland), Tiger Brown (Elf, Beauty and the Beast), Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill, Wicked), Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton), Olivia Dei Cicchi (Les Misérables), Anthony Nunziata, Michael Kushner (Dear Multi-Hyphenate, The Dressing Room Project), Gabe Greenspan (Dinner with Dad, Solve it Squad), Will Bellamy (Finian's Rainbow), Justin Albinder (Jersey Boys), Josh Freilich (The Alien Logs of Super Jewels), Victor Legra (The People's Court), Tucker (Saturday Night Live), Kirrilee Berger (Billy Elliot, Mary Poppins), Paloma Aisenberg, Danny Feldman (HIDE AND SEEK), Alé Lopez, Mariana Goldlust, D. Steele Hamme, Ben Caplan, Adrian Ruz (Jungle Book), Devan Hibbard and more to be announced shortly. The night will feature a special appearance by the 2008 camp cast of 'Spelling Bee and the 2019 camp cast of Violet. Moments in the Woods is produced by Michael Kushner, Cameron Stefanski, Rose Robinson, Victor Legrá, and Brian Worsdale.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

