VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth & Katharine McPhee Unite for WICKED Duet!

Travelers on Vacaya's LGBT+ cruise got a real treat over the weekend, and now, so does the rest of the world! Broadway veterans Kristin Chenoweth and Katharine McPhee united to perform a Wicked classic, and it's not to be missed. Check out their full performance of "For Good" below.

Since achieving Broadway stardom with her roles in You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown and Wicked, Kristin Chenoweth has effortlessly transitioned between her parallel careers in stage, television, film and music. After winning a Tony award for her work in You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown and earning a Tony nomination for her breakthrough role in Wicked, she won an Emmy award for her work in the ABC TV series Pushing Daisies, and received two Emmy nominations for her work in the Fox series Glee.

Since finding international fame as a captivating singer on American Idol - Season 5, Katharine McPhee (Jenna) has become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboard's pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts in her native US. Her latest album of timeless American standards "I Fall In Love Too Easily" was released by BMG in 2017. As an acclaimed actress, she was the breakout star of the 2013 NBC-TV musical series Smash, Executive Produced by Steven Spielberg with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray). She recently starred in the hit CBS dramatic series Scorpion.





