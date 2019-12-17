VIDEO: Watch Kanye West's Full Christian Opera, MARY, Which Debuted in Miami This Weekend

Kanye West has debuted his new opera show, Mary, this past weekend at the Marine Stadium in Miami, according to Christian Post.

The opera is a follow up to last month's production of "Nebuchadnezzar" which took place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

'Mary' featured West's Sunday Service Choir members, clad in silver, alongside West himself who told the story of Jesus.

The opera detailed the traditional nativity story, highlighting Mary, Joseph, and Jesus in a manger. The choir sang "Gloria in Excelsis Deo," "Little Drummer Boy," and "O Holy Night."

The rapper read some verses from the Bible, and jumped onto a speedboat at the end of the performance.

The full performance can be watched below!

Read more on Christian Post.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You