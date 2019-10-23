VIDEO: Watch Julie Andrews Read Stephen Colbert a Bedtime Story

Oct. 23, 2019  

Stephen Colbert is thrilled to present this spoonful of sugar from THE ONE and only Julie Andrews.

The two read a poem by A.A. Milne in the clip below!

