VIDEO: Watch Joshua Henry and Gavin Creel Sing a Sam Smith/Sondheim Mash-Up

Joshua Henry and Gavin Creel, who are starring in the Broadway production of Into the Woods as Rapunzel's Prince and the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince respectively, have shared a backstage mashup of Stay With Me by Sam Smith and Stay With Me from Into the Woods.

Watch below!

Featuring some cast members from the Encores! run, along with some new (but familiar!) faces, Into the Woods will star Sara Bareilles as the Baker's Wife, Brian D'Arcy James as the Baker, Patina Miller as the Witch, Phillipa Soo as Cinderella, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Joshua Henry as Rapunzel's Prince, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Mother/Grandmother/Giant's

Wife, Albert Guerzon as Cinderella's Father, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Julia Lester as Little Red Riding Hood, Cole Thompson as Jack, David Turner as the Steward, Jason Forbach, Mary Kate Moore, and Cameron Johnson. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.