VIDEO: Watch Jason Alexander, Eric McCormack and Kathryn Gallagher Sing for Donations for BC/EFA's Red Bucket Match-Up

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, fundraising is now underway for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' first Red Bucket Match-Up, an online campaign starting today to fund BC/EFA's National Grants Program. The two-week competition, with a $2 million goal, will help provide lifesaving medication, health care and emergency assistance to those across the country struggling right now.

Since it launched, celebrity fundraiser Jason Alexander took to Twitter to challenge the other team leaders to share musical performances in exchange for donations from fans. Watch his performance of "Where's the Orchestra?" by Billy Joel, followed by musical responses by Kathryn Gallagher and Eric McCormack!

Okay @bcefa and my fellow Red Bucket Match ambassadors. Let's get musical. pic.twitter.com/nwz09ELyxi - jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 9, 2021

.@IJasonAlexander threw down the musical gauntlet to all the #BroadwayCares Ambassadors, so I wanted to respond in kind and fight fire with a... well, slightly smaller fire. @aarontveit @jordanfisher @kathryng @jennaushkowitz Please go to https://t.co/VuSzy83f9e to donate today. pic.twitter.com/8GWwUh6Bhq - Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) April 10, 2021

Taking center stage to encourage fans and followers to donate are Jason Alexander (NBC's "Seinfeld," Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Merrily We Roll Along), Jordan Fisher (Disney Channel's "Liv and Maddie," Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill, Spring Awakening), Eric McCormack (NBC's "Will & Grace," Gore Vidal's The Best Man, The Music Man), Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, USA Network's "Graceland," Les Misérables film) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Waitress, Fox's "Glee"). Each of the stars will take to their social media channels to ask for contributions to their virtual red buckets, the iconic symbol of Broadway Cares' fundraising efforts.

Donations can be made to any of the celebrities at broadwaycares.org/matchup. Each star's up-to-the-minute fundraising total will be available to track the competition in real time.