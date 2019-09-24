VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel & More in New Trailer for UNCUT GEMS

Click Here for More Articles on IDINA MENZEL

Stage and screen star Idina Menzel, currently starring in Skintight at Geffen Playhouse, will next appear alongside Adam Sandler, Eric Bogosian, Lakeith Stanfield and Judd Hirsch in Uncut Gems, which will be released by A24 on December 13.

Uncut Gems is set in the Diamond district of New York City, and Sandler stars as a jewelry store owner with a gambling addiction who is juggling two relationships and escalating debts. Menzel plays Sandler's wife.

The film's script comes from the Josh and Ben Safdie and writing collaborator Ronald Bronstein. The film will be produced by Scott Rudin and Eli Bush through Scott Rudin Productions and Elara Pictures' Sebastian Bear-McClard and Oscar Boyson. Martin Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoff will executive produce.

Check out a just-released trailer featuring Sandler and Menzel in action!





