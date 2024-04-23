Idina Menzel to Launch TAKE ME OR LEAVE ME TOUR This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Idina Menzel is going on tour this summer! Menzel's Take Me or Leave Me Tour will kick off in Seattle, Washington, on July 19, and will visit Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Austin and more.

The name of the tour - 'Take Me or Leave Me'- is inspired by the song in Rent which Menzel sung as one of the show's original cast members. Menzel shared with Billboard, "Obviously, many, many years later, it’s about who I am in this point in my life. I haven’t seen my fans in a long time, and I want to show them how I’ve changed, and how I haven’t. I want to show them my experiences and hopefully, they’ll love me no matter what."

The shows will feature fan favorites from throughout Menzel’s career, showcasing hits from “Wicked,” “Rent” and newer music from her recent dance album “Drama Queen.”

“I’ve always said back in the day that versatility was my curse. Now, I embrace my versatility. It makes me who I am.” Menzel shared.

See full tour dates below!



Jul 19

Seattle, WA

Paramount Theatre

Jul 21

Oakland, CA

Fox Theater

Jul 23

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Jul 25

Mesa, AZ

Mesa Arts Center

Jul 26

Highland, CA

Yaamava' Theater

Jul 27

Las Vegas, NV

The Smith Center

Jul 30

Austin, TX

Paramount Theatre

Jul 31

Dallas, TX

Texas Trust CU Theatre

Aug 2

Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Symphony Hall

Aug 3

Charleston, SC

Gaillard Center

Aug 4

Orlando, FL

Dr. Phillips Center

Aug 6

Auburn, AL

Gogue Center

Aug 7

Greenville, SC

Peace Center

Aug 9

Chicago, IL

The Chicago Theatre

Aug 10

Pittsburgh, PA

Benedum Center

Aug 11

Detroit, MI

Masonic Cathedral

Aug 13

Toronto, ON

Massey Hall

Aug 15

New York, NY

Beacon Theatre

Aug 16

Hershey, PA

Hershey Theatre

Aug 17

Washington, DC

Warner Theatre

Aug 18

Greensboro, NC

Tanger Center



About Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical “Rent,” and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the smash musical “Wicked.” Menzel recently starred as Jodi in the West Coast premiere of Joshua Harmon’s “Skintight”; the show is a follow up to the off-Broadway performance that opened to rave reviews at Roundabout Theatre Company. Additionally, she joins Adam Sandler, Eric Bogosian, Lakeith Stanfield and Judd Hirsch in the Safdie Brothers’ A24 film “Uncut Gems.”



A skillful songwriter, Menzel’s prolific recording career includes multiple cast albums and the solo albums: “Still I Can’t Be Still,” “Here,” “I Stand,” and her latest album, “idina.,” which was released September 2016 by Warner Bros. Records. “idina.“ marks Menzel’s first original studio album since 2008’s “I Stand,” and its first two singles “I See You” and “Queen of Swords” are available everywhere now. The album is produced by Eric Rosse (Tori Amos, Sara Bareilles) and Greg Wells (Katy Perry, OneRepublic). “idina.” is Menzel’s first album since her October 2014 release of “Holiday Wishes,” a Christmas album produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Walter Afanasieff (Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey). The album was met with rave reviews, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Holiday Albums Chart and gave Menzel a top-10 album on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. Menzel has received the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award at Billboard’s annual Women in Music event, and recently completed a worldwide tour that included Asia, the U.K. and North America. Menzel also sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl XLIX.



In January 2017, Menzel was seen in Lifetime’s remake of “Beaches,” in which she portrayed CC, the role made famous by Bette Midler. Her other film credits include Disney’s “Enchanted,” opposite Susan Sarandon, Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams; Maureen in Chris Columbus’ film version of “Rent”; and Robert Towne’s “Ask the Dust,” opposite Salma Hayek and Colin Farrell. On television, Menzel appeared in the recurring role of Shelby Corcoran, Rachel’s biological mother, on Fox’s “Glee.”



Menzel was previously seen on Broadway in the original production “If/Then,” for which she earned her third Tony nomination. “If/Then” played at the Richard Rodgers Theatre through March 2015, which was followed by a nationwide tour with Menzel and several cast members. Menzel also appeared as Sheila in the Encores! production of “Hair” and starred as Amneris in Broadway’s “Aida.” In London, she premiered the Broadway hit “Wicked” in the West End and received the Theatregoers Choice Award for best actress in a musical. She also starred in Michael John LaChiusa’s musical “See What I Wanna See,” directed by Ted Sperling at The Public Theater. Other Off-Broadway credits include the pre-Broadway production of “Rent” and “The Vagina Monologues.”



Menzel is consistently lauded for her strong yet emotional live performances. Accompanied by world-renowned symphonies, Menzel has played to sold-out audiences and demonstrated why she is one of the great performers of her time. In March 2012, Menzel released a CD and DVD entitled “Idina Menzel Live: Barefoot at the Symphony,” a live concert with an orchestra led by legendary composer/conductor Marvin Hamlisch, filmed at The Royal Conservatory’s Koerner Hall in Toronto, Canada. The concert also aired nationally on PBS stations. Her highly successful international concert tour has also included sold-out performances at Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall, and a New Year’s Eve 2012 performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.



Philanthropy is also important to Menzel, who co-founded the A BroaderWay Foundation in 2010. The organization is dedicated to offering girls from underserved communities an outlet for self-expression and creativity through arts-centered programs. The emphasis is on building self-esteem, developing leadership qualities and striving for personal and social achievement. In 2014, Menzel was recognized as one of Variety magazine’s Power of Women honorees for her work with the organization.